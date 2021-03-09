Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.66 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

BA stock opened at $223.22 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

