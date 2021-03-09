Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

