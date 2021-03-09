Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $19 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

