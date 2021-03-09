Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.78.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day moving average is $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

