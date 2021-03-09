Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE USB opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

