Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,306,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

Shares of PINS opened at $68.14 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

