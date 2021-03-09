Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

BAC opened at $36.93 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

