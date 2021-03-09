Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $155.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

