Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $206.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

