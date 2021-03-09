Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

