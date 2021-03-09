Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,129 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $499.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.98 and its 200 day moving average is $450.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

