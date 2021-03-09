Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 27,958 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

