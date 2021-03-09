Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,054 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

