Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.