Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

