Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

