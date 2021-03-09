Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,090 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.