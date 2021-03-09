Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $138.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

