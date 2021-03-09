Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,836 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.