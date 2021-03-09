Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,555 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

