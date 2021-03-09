Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,333 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

