Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,492 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE MO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.