Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 51,023 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,023 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

