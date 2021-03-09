Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,615 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 151,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,967. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

