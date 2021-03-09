Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 90,684 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,684 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

