Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,406 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 49,707 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

LOW stock opened at $158.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

