OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading 5.8% Higher

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $44.44. 245,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 300,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.