OptionRoom Hits One Day Volume of $2.44 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.42 or 0.00522490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00526711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00077099 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

