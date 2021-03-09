Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $73.17 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 418365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $13,452,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

