Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.21. 322,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 708,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

