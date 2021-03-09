OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,299,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

