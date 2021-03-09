Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.39 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $85.39 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00783538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00027317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

