Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ORCH stock remained flat at $GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.