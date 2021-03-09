Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ORCH stock remained flat at $GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
About Orchard Funding Group
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.