Orchid Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $210.66 million and $67.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

