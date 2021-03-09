Organogenesis (ORGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.50 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

