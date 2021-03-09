ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.32% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

