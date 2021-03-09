ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 9.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.42. Approximately 104,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 266,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

