Orient Walt (HTDF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $579,718.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $579,718.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.48 or 0.00536287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00069487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00077348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00531850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076480 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

