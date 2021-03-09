Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.47

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 2070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

OBNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

