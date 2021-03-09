Origin Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $90,737.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.53 or 0.00520222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00530073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,000,344 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

