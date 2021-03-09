Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.77

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201.85 million and $247.94 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,256,462 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

