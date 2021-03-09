Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.