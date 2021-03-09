Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $47,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 544,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

