Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORA. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,098. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after acquiring an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after buying an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.