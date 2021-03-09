Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $2,593.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00367040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

