Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) Shares Up 57.1%

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) shot up 57.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 85,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 38,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$63.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in the Middle East and West Africa. It has 65% participating and working interest in the Hawler license area covering 788 square kilometers located in the central part of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and 85% participating interest in the AGC Central license area covering an area of 3,148 square kilometers located in the offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

