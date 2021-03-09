Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.73. 4,988,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,268,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.