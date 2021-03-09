Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.49% of Oshkosh worth $87,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 181.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.10. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.