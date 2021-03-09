OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.62

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.62 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,843 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

