OST (OST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $914,121.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. OST has a market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $914,121.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.18 or 0.00781021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

